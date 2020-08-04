Rock Report 08/04/20

There was a slew of new music that dropped in the past few days.
First up Hollywood Undead just debuted a new single featuring Tech N9ne called Idol. It’s the first new music from Hollywood Undead since their most recent album New Empire Vol 1. The new tune Idol is available now via all digital outlets.
Ahead of their live stream performance of A Celebration of Endings on August 15th Biffy Clyro just dropped a new song titled Weird Leisure. The new tune is available for digital download now but if your patient you can just get the whole A Celebration of Endings album on August 14th.
Grandson also got into the new music field with his recent release Riptide. The new song sees Grandson working with Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda and it is available now via digital outlets. Riptide is expected to be included on Grandson’s debut album due out later this year.
Finally, Islander also released a new song. The song is called Freedom and features the lead singer of Fire from the Gods. Freedom is also the lead single off a new album from Islander called It’s Not Easy Being Human, which is the follow up to their 2016 effort Power Under Control.