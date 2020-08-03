Rock Report 08/03/20

Halestorm just revealed that they will be releasing a new EP on August 14th titled Reimagined. It’ll feature variations on previous Halestorm hits including Break In featuring Amy Lee which dropped last Friday and is available via digital outlets now.
Horror and heavy metal share some of the same imagery. It’s only natural for SYFY to incorporate the two in a show airing tonight called Metal Crush Mondays. The show will feature metal artists like Corey Taylor, Jonathan Davis, Scott Ian and more watching horror movies and then discussing them. Metal Crush Mondays airs tonight and every Monday night for the month of August on SYFY.
Mastodon announced their first follow up to 2017’s Emperor of Sand in the form of a compilation album titled Medium Rarities. The album will feature rare tracks, live tracks, and instrumentals from throughout Mastodons career and at least one new song which dropped on Friday called Fallen Torches. The full compilation album will be available on September 11th while the single Fallen Torches is available now via digital outlets.