ROCK REPORT 08/02/2023 Nickelback…. August Burns Red…. TOOL….

Source: YouTube

An official Nickelback documentary, “Hate To Love: Nickelback” will receive it’s world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. The film will explore how Nickelback is one of the most successful acts in music history, and also the number one band haters love to hate. Overall, it will showcase the band’s rollercoaster career.

August Burns Red will embark on the “Rescue & Restore” tenth-anniversary tour this fall, The North American tour kicks off November 10th, with them hitting a stop at the Radius in Chicago on December 5th.

And finally, a couple in Colorado were set to get married on October 3rd, but when the soon to be groom heard that Tool was coming to town the same night, he let his soon to be wife know that they needed to change the date, which according to him, lead to the worst fight of their life, with his fiance moving back in with her parents. What a Tool!!