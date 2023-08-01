ROCK REPORT 08/01/2023 Trent Reznor…. Ronnie Radke…. Pee-Wee Herman

Source: YouTube

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of NIN have taken on the musical scoring duties for the latest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie. Reznor and Ross have become two of the most highly regarded composers in Hollywood, which is more than likely why they got the gig. The animated feature titled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem which features an all-star cast of voice actors such as Seth Rogan, Post Malone, and Ice Cube, (just to name a few few) will hit theaters on August 2nd.

Ronnie Radke of Falling In Reverse has been banned on Twitter and Tik Tok following a transphobic rant he went on last week about a photo he saw online, which I will not get into right now, but Radke isn’t to happy. He stated that he is “Shadow banned, freedom of speech is dead, and America has fallen.”

And finally, Paul Reuben, most famously known as Pee-wee Herman passed away at the age of 70 Sunday night. Reuben’s posted a message before he passed that he had been battling cancer for the past six years and apologized for not going public with it, but wanted to thank all his fans for their love and support through the years.