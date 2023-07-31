ROCK REPORT 07/31/2023 Disturbed…. Meshuggah…. Turnstile….

During Disturbed’s encore ” Down With The Sickness” the other night in Houston, their pyrotechnics set off the venue’s sprinkler system during the song. The band played through the song without missing a beat and giving a ‘shout out’ to the the surprise rain shower after the song. Maybe it should have been called “Down With The Wetness!”

Swedish metal icons Meshuggah are celebrating their 25th anniversary of the band’s “Chaosphere” album with an updated version to be released November 10th. The re-release will include an eight-page booklet with some other extras, as the band will hit the road on a small tour with In Flames and White Chapel as their support acts.

And finally, Turnstile recently played a rap festival in Maryland , being the the only hardcore band on the bill winning over the crowd. Fan filmed footage on-line shows the crowd moshing and going off hard to the band’s music.