Rock Report 07/30/20

Yesterday was a day of new music. Marilyn Manson revealed his upcoming concept album called We Are Chaos. He released the title track with the announcement of the album and a video for the song. You can see the video for the song We Are Chaos on YouTube now and the album We Are Chaos is due to drop on September 11th. —FULL ARTICLE— —VIDEO—
Corey Taylor also released two songs off his forthcoming solo project called CMFT which is due out October 2nd. The first, CMFT Must Be Stopped features Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie and the video for the song has cameos from Lars Ulrich, Rob Halford, Marilyn Manson, Lzzy Hale and more. The other song, Black Eyes Blue is more what you would expect from Corey Taylor. Both songs are on YouTube now. —VIDEO CMFT— —VIDEO BLACK EYES BLUE— —FULL ARTICLE—
The Pretty Reckless is back on top of the mainstream rock charts with their most recent release Death By Rock and Roll. This is the 5 number one song for the Pretty Reckless. The release date for their fourth studio album is still as of yet unknown. —FULL ARTICLE—
One of the larger tours that was supposed to happen this year was Guns N Roses and the continuation of their Not In This Lifetime Tour. Yesterday they announced the rescheduled dates for next year, and the tour will kick off at Summerfest July 10th of 2021. For the full list of rescheduled dates visit GunsNRoses dot com. —RESCHEDULED DATES—