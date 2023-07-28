ROCK REPORT 07/28/2023…. Buckcherry…. Zoltan Bathory…. Atreyu….

Source: YouTube

Buckcherry have released a music video for their cover of the Bryan Adams classic “Summer Of 69”. The track is included as a bonus cut on the band’s tenth album “Vol. 10”, which came out June 2nd. When asked if there was a certain reason for the cover, singer Josh Todd stated that occasionally they would bust it out live when they were really tired, and that their manager caught it one day and insisted that the band should record it.

Pretty soon you will be able to shoot (or play as) Five Finger Death Punch’s Zoltan Bathory in the new ‘Call of Duty’. When the fifth season of ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’ and ‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ kicks off on Wednesday, August 2nd, gamers will be able to digitally crawl into Bathory’s skin as an operator and take their digital enemies down online.

And finally, Atreyu front man Brandon Saller admitted that in the future him and his band mates are open to recording and releasing singles instead of full albums. In his opinion, he feels that when singles get released off their albums, the rest of the songs don’t see the light of day.