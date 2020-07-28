Rock Report 07/28/20

October 4th of this year will mark the 20th anniversary of Linkin Park’s massive debut album Hybrid Theory. Mike Shinoda is planning a party for the occasion. In a recent interview he said “It is the equivalent of having a big birthday, I want to have a big party for it.” What that will entail, Shinoda didn’t say so we’ll have to wait till October to find out. —FULL STORY—
Lollapalooza announced their plans for a virtual festival to take the place of the live festival which was of course shut down by covid-19. It will be a four day on-line broadcast featuring archival footage from past lollas with brand new performances sprinkled in. The lollapallooza virtual event is this Thursday thru Sunday exclusively on YouTube.
A lot of musicians have been getting together virtually to do massive cover's of other great artists for charity. The most recent one was and interesting collection of individuals to cover Rush's Anthem. The all-star prog rock lineup included Coheed and Cambria vocalist Claudio Sanchez, Tool drummer Danny Carey, Primus frontman Les Claypool and more, with the moneyt raised going to the Cancer Reseach Institute. The video is streaming now on YouTube.