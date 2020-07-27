Rock Report 07/27/20

I was so wrapped up with the 40th anniversary of AC/DC’s Back In Black this past Saturday I totally missed that it was the 30th Anniversary of Pantera’s Cowboys From Hell. They released a whole slew of merch on their website to commemorate the occasion. Cowboy’s From Hell was Pantera’s first commercially successful album and spawned the groove metal subgenre. —PANTERA MERCH STORE—
Corey Taylor teased over the weekend on social media that he would be dropping new music on July 29th. This will be the first new music from Taylors solo project. The full album should be out later this year. Talyor has made some big claims about this new solo project throwing around phrases like big choruses, fun rock, and huge solos. The first taste comes Wednesday. Hopefully it lives up to the hype. —FULL STORY—
Tom Morello has added his unique guitar sound to a slew of different artists over the years. Add one more to the list in the form of Ziggy Marley. The eldest son of reggae legend Bob Marley, has a new album due out later this year called More Family Time which features Morello’s guitar work on a song called Move Your Body. In addition to Morello, More Family Time also features guest work from Busta Rhymes, Alanis Morissette, Sheryl Crow, and more. The new album from Ziggy Marley is due out September 18th. —FULL ARTICLE—