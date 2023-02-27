Rock Report 02/27/23 – Fear Factory, Def Leppard and Corey Taylor !

Last night (Feb. 25), Fear Factory were set to play their first show in almost seven years – not to mention their first show with new singer Milo Silvestro – in San Francisco, Calif. Unfortunately, they were forced to cancel their set due to a severe bout of winter weather.

Def Leppard faced a brief scare this past Friday (Feb. 24), when vocalist Joe Elliott was hospitalized for “moderate to severe altitude sickness” in Colombia. Fortunately, though, he was still able to perform in Bogotá last night (Feb. 25) – as part of the band’s 2023 co-headlining “World Tour” with Motley Crue