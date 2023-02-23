Rock Report 02/23/23 – GnR, Evanescence, and Metallica !

While the full Aftershock Festival lineup announcement has yet to be revealed, we have our first headliner for the 2023 music weekend. It’s none other than Guns N’ Roses, who will have the honor of closing out the music fest.

EVANESCENCE’s Amy Lee joined BUSH on stage Monday night in Nashville, Tennessee to perform the song “1000 Years”. Video and photos of the appearance are available online.

METALLICA has released behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the official music video for the band’s latest single called “Screaming Suicide”. The track is taken from the band’s 12th studio album, “72 Seasons”, which will arrive on April 14th.