Rock Report 02/16/23 – Metallica, Bon Jovi and Steel Panther !

Metallica, in response to the devastation they’ve seen in Turkey and Syria, and the All Within My Hands Foundation have stepped up to assist in the relief efforts already taking place. They will be giving a $125,000 grant to Direct Relief and a $125,000 grant to World Central Kitchen.

A decade has passed since guitarist Richie Sambora took leave from Bon Jovi, but the musician reveals in a recent interview that he’s been having discussions about returning to the group. The specifics of when this might happen is up in the air and not entirely on the guitarist.

Steel Panther has your back. In fact, the ever-innovative rockers have developed their first-ever app for mobile phones called “Rock N’ Talk”. It works just like other dating apps, but manages to connect fans who share a mutual interest in the group.