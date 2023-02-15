Rock Report 02/15/23 – Flyleaf, Moby, and Megadeth !

FLYLEAF, which recently reunited with singer Lacey Sturm, has completed its first week of rehearsals for its upcoming shows. On Friday, the band took to their social media to share a photo from the studio.

“Punk Rock Vegan Movie”, a new documentary written and directed by Moby, is now available to stream. The documentary includes interviews with some of the biggest names in punk and rock history such as Dave Navarro, Amy Lee and Tim McIlrath.

This week, Megadeth confirmed that they would reunite onstage with their former lead guitarist Marty Friedman for a one-off show in Tokyo when the Dave Mustaine-led band kicks off its 2023 world tour on Feb. 27th.