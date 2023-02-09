Rock Report 02/09/23 – Metallica, Mick Mars, Alter Bridge!

In November, Metallica stopped the music world in its tracks with the announcement of their 12th studio album, 72 Seasons, set for release on Friday, April 14. Now with less than 70 days before 72 Seasons hits the streets, Metallica have unveiled plans for another version of the album: a cassette tape, available for pre order.

Mick Mars’ touring career with Motley Crue may be over, but that doesn’t mean the guitarist is retiring from music in general. The rocker apparently has a “huge” and “loud” new project in the works, according to a country rock musician named Cory Marks who recently paid Mars’ studio a visit and got to hear the guitar legend’s new material.

Alter Bridge are currently on tour in support of their 2022 album Pawns & Kings, but they’ve just announced an additional set of U.S. dates with Sevendust, which will take place throughout the month of May. The rockers’ current tour, which features support from Mammoth WVH, Red and Pistols at Dawn on select dates, will continue through February and March, and wrap up on April 1