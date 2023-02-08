Rock Report 02/08/23 – Linkin Park, Disturbed and Exodus !

Linkin Park will release a new song called “Lost” this Friday, which is an outtake from their 2003 album Meteora. The track was recorded with late frontman Chester Bennington in the early 2000s, and they’ve shared a teaser clip on their social media.

Disturbed have announced the Take Back Your Life tour with special guests Breaking Benjamin, Theory of a Deadman and Jinjer all providing support at select dates. The 36-date run kicks off on April 27 in Canada. Hitting up the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Aug. 30th.

Exodus guitarist Gary Holt in a recent interview about the band’s current tour with Anthrax and Black Label Society as well as the thousand-plus riffs he’s piled up over the decades and a rough timeline on when he’ll commence work on a new album.