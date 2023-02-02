Rock Report 02/02/23 – Ozzy, Falling In Reverse, and Trivium !

Ozzy Osbourne fans face some disappointing news this week, as the influential heavy metal singer and legendary “Prince of Darkness” has now canceled his planned European performances with Judas Priest for summer 2023 due to issues with his ongoing recovery from past injuries. The singer suggested he may never tour again.

The battle of backing tracks and laptops continues, with Falling in Reverse’s Ronnie Radke serving up a shot at Sebastian Bach in the band’s “Watch the World Burn” after the two musicians feuded on Twitter last fall over the back tracks debate. In fact, in the new video, a Bach look-alike is seen being dropped by a laptop falling from the sky.

It’s on! Trivium and Beartooth promise to deliver one of the best one-two combos this spring when the two acts unite for a U.S. co-headline tour. The 29-city run kicks off May 1 in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania shortly after a late April string of Beartooth festival appearances.