Rock Report 02/01/23 – Lamb Of God, Bon Jovi, Falling In Reverse !

It’s back! Thanks to Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta, the Milwaukee Metal Fest has returned to the annual festival circuit. Sitting atop the bill are some of metal’s biggest acts, with Lamb of God, Anthrax and Suicidal Tendencies set to rock out over Memorial Day weekend (May 26-28) at Milwaukee’s The Rave/Eagles Club.

Congrats to Bon Jovi. Tommy and Gina must be so proud. That’s because the band’s “Livin’ on a Prayer” video is the latest rock entry in YouTube’s 1 Billion Plays club. The Wayne Isham-directed performance clip was initially filmed in 1986 at the Grand Olympic Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Falling in Reverse lead vocalist Ronnie Radke and Attila bandleader Chris “Fronz” Fronzak have reignited their years-long feud with each other, according to ThePRP, after Radke reportedly referred to Fronzak as a “fucking poser” while onstage with his band during the recent ShipRocked Cruise. The insult was captured on video by concertgoers, and Fronz subsequently reposted the clip.