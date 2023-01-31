Rock Report 01/31/23 – Scott Weiland, Marilyn Manson, and Rob Zombie !

Noah Weiland, former Suspect208 singer and the 22-year-old son of the late rocker Scott Weiland, just released his newest solo single, “Good Riddance & Goodbye.” The song, which features the alt-rapper Slayloverboy, relates to loss and addiction.

While three of the cases against Marilyn Manson have been resolved, a new sexual assault lawsuit has been filed against the musician, with this one claiming that Manson inflicted sexual battery and caused intentional emotional distress against a minor. The suit also names Manson’s former labels Interscope and Nothing Records as well.

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper have just announced a co-headlining Freaks on Parade North American tour with support from Ministry and Filter. The traveling sideshow will begin Aug. 24 in Dallas, Texas. Tickets will go on sale Feb. 3rd.