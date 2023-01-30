Rock Report 01/30/23 – Soulfly, Disturbed and Linkin Park !

Last night (Jan. 28), Brazilian-American heavy metallers Soulfly played a concert in Albuquerque, N.M. as part of their extensive Totem tour. Before their set kicked off, however, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller presented the band with a key to the city and introduced them!

Recently, Disturbed announced some new and exciting European summer tour dates, as well as a glimpse into which bands will be supporting them. As confirmed on their official website, the Take Back Your Life Tour – named after the eighth song on 2022’s Divisive record – will kick off on Jun. 7 in Austria.

Linkin Park have launched a cryptic countdown on their website that has a five-day timer earlier today (Jan. 27) at 3PM ET. Not much has been heard from the band or its members in recent months, so any activity from Linkin Park on this scale feels pretty significant. And even though the countdown pages don’t contain a whole lot of information, there’s some huge clues that could perhaps lead fans to solving the mystery before the clock expires on Wednesday, Feb. 1.