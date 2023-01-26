Rock Report 01/26/23 – Metallica, Tool and Marilyn Manson !

Metallica has extended an open invite to their fans to listen to the album using movie theater sound systems while playing in theaters around the world. The one-night only global listening party is set to take place on Thursday, April 13th.

Tool singer Maynard James Keenan, also a brown belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, will offer an intro course to the self-defense martial art and combat sport in central Arizona next month. Keenan will teach “An Introduction to Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu” on Feb. 11 at the new Verde Valley Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu facility in Cottonwood, Arizona.

Nearly two years after actress Esmè Bianco first went public with accusations of physical and sexual abuse by musician Marilyn Manson whose real name is Brian Warner and later followed it up with a lawsuit, the two parties have reached an out of court settlement. Details have not been made public.