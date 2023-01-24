Rock Report 01/24/23 – Shinedown, Nickelback, and Slipknot !

There should be some great rock ‘n’ roll and a little bit of friendly chart-watching rivalry this spring when Shinedown hit the road with Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New. The chart-topping rockers Shinedown just announced their “The Revolutions Live” trek which will kick off on April 3 in Saginaw, Michigan, with Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New serving as support on the run.

In support of last year’s Get Rollin’ album, Nickelback have announced a headlining North American tour with special guests Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross. Currently, there’s quite a lot of crossover appeal between hard rock and country rock, which makes this tour an exciting one.

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor has begun recording the successor to his 2020 debut LP, CMFT, according to bassist Eliot Lorango. If that weren’t enough, Taylor gave some rousing details about the record via a recent social media video. Last Wednesday (Jan. 18), Lorango shared to Instagram a black and white photo of himself playing bass, with this caption: “Day 1 in the studio with @coreytaylor.