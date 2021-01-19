Rock Report 01/19/2021

Rhythm guitarist for the glam punk band New York Dolls Sylvain Sylvain passed away last week after a two year battle with cancer. The New York Dolls were part of the early punk rock days in New York and were the influence for Sex Pistols, Kiss, the Ramones, Guns N’ Roses. Sylvain Sylvain was 69. —FULL STORY—
The music world also lost legendary and controversial music producer Phil Spector this past weekend. Spector died of natural causes while in prison for second degree murder. He produced music for the Beatles, Ike and Tina Turner, The Righteous Brothers and more. Phil Spector was 81 years old. —SOURCE STORY—
Rage Against the Machine released a 15 minute documentary called Killing in Thy Name which is about the dangers of white supremacy. A statement at the beginning of the documentary reads “Our aim is for this piece to be a fire escape from the fiction known as whiteness and a spring for discovery. Remember, the children are always watching.” You can watch the documentary on YouTube now. —KILLING IN THY NAME DOCUMENTARY—
