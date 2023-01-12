Rock Report 01/12/23 – Nothing More, Prong, and Twisted Sister !

In support of last year’s Spirits album, hard rock veterans Nothing More will embark on a headlining tour throughout the U.S. and Canada with special guests Crown the Empire and Thousand Below. The trek is slated to launch on March 31st making a total of 25 stops.

PRONG has premiered an unrelentingly heavy brand new song, titled “Breaking Point”. This marks the band’s first new music since 2019’s “Age Of Defiance” EP.