Rock Report 01/12/23 – Nothing More, Prong, and Twisted Sister !
January 12, 2023 8:07AM CST
In support of last year’s Spirits album, hard rock veterans Nothing More will embark on a headlining tour throughout the U.S. and Canada with special guests Crown the Empire and Thousand Below. The trek is slated to launch on March 31st making a total of 25 stops.
PRONG has premiered an unrelentingly heavy brand new song, titled “Breaking Point”. This marks the band’s first new music since 2019’s “Age Of Defiance” EP.
TWISTED SISTER’s classic lineup will be inducted by guitar virtuoso Steve Vai and ex-DREAM THEATER drummer Mike Portnoy at the sixth annual Metal Hall Of Fame charity gala, set to take place January 26th in California.