Rock Report 01/11/23 – Godsmack, RHCP, and Foo Fighters !

A lot of musicians have dated each other, but who do you think would make an unlikely couple? Apparently, Godsmack frontman Sully Erna once dated Lady Gaga, which was confirmed by drummer Shannon Larkin. Larkin was featured as a guest during a podcast and recently admitted this.

BottleRock Napa Valley has announced the 2023 festival lineup which features over 75 musical acts. Some of those include headline artists RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, Post Malone, DURAN DURAN, and the SMASHING PUMPKINS. The three-day festival will take place in California on May 26-28th.

Foo Fighters have just announced a handful of performances for 2023, which will mark their first shows after vowing to continue on as a band after the tragic death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last year. As of today (Jan. 10), Foo Fighters have been confirmed as headliners at the Boston Calling Music Festival on May 26, the Sonic Temple Art and Music Festival on May 28 and the Bonnaroo Music and Art Festival on June 18. There’s no word on who will play the drums for the Foos at this time, so stay tuned for further announcements.