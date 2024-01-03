Rock Report 01/03/2024…. Shinedown…. Jack White…. Sevendust….

Source: YouTube

Shinedown closed out 2023 with a one-off show at the Premier Theatre at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut this past weekend. The band treated fans with an up-close and personal gig, along with helping the casino raise $92,000 for the ‘City Of Hope’ charity. In return, each member of the band were presented with a plaque commemorating their 23 number one hit songs during the show as well.

Jack White rang in the New year by sharing a snippet of new music on his Instagram account. The clip doesn’t contain any details such as a title or release date, but it does feature a blue backdrop, which is often associated with White’s solo work.

And finally, Sevendust celebrated the 20th anniversary of their fourth studio album “Seasons”, at four special shows last week. The band played 3 shows in Illinois and 1 in Wisconsin.