Ride with us this Saturday (9/10) to support our veterans!
September 9, 2022 3:35PM CDT
Fisher House Foundation builds comfort homes where military & veteran families can stay free of charge, while a loved one is in the hospital.
This ride is raising money and awareness for Hines Fisher House.
Starting Point: Jesse Oaks, Gages Lake, IL
End Point: House of Harley, Greenfield, WI
Benefiting the Fisher House Foundation
$25 per person – includes escorted ride, t-shirt, breakfast, and lunch
Timeline:
- 8:30 AM – Registration Opens and Breakfast @ Jesse Oaks in Gages, IL
- 9:30 AM – Opening Remarks
- 10:00 AM – Kickstands Up – police escort throughout the ride
- 12:00 PM – Arrive at house of Harley
-
- Lunch from Ricardo’s
- Water and soda available
- Frozen custard available for purchase
- Onsite DJ will provide entertainment
Tom will be broadcasting live from the after party at House of Harley-Davidson where you’ll have a chance to win tickets to WIIL ROCK FEST!