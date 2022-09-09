Ride with us this Saturday (9/10) to support our veterans!

Fisher House Foundation builds comfort homes where military & veteran families can stay free of charge, while a loved one is in the hospital.

This ride is raising money and awareness for Hines Fisher House.

Starting Point: Jesse Oaks, Gages Lake, IL

End Point: House of Harley, Greenfield, WI

Benefiting the Fisher House Foundation

$25 per person – includes escorted ride, t-shirt, breakfast, and lunch

Timeline:

8:30 AM – Registration Opens and Breakfast @ Jesse Oaks in Gages, IL

9:30 AM – Opening Remarks

10:00 AM – Kickstands Up – police escort throughout the ride

12:00 PM – Arrive at house of Harley

Lunch from Ricardo’s Water and soda available Frozen custard available for purchase Onsite DJ will provide entertainment



Tom will be broadcasting live from the after party at House of Harley-Davidson where you’ll have a chance to win tickets to WIIL ROCK FEST!