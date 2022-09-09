95 WIIL ROCK 95 WIIL ROCK Logo

Ride with us this Saturday (9/10) to support our veterans!

September 9, 2022 3:35PM CDT
Fisher House Foundation builds comfort homes where military & veteran families can stay free of charge, while a loved one is in the hospital.

This ride is raising money and awareness for Hines Fisher House.

Starting Point: Jesse Oaks, Gages Lake, IL

End Point: House of Harley, Greenfield, WI

Benefiting the Fisher House Foundation

$25 per person – includes escorted ride, t-shirt, breakfast, and lunch

Timeline:

  • 8:30 AM – Registration Opens and Breakfast @ Jesse Oaks in Gages, IL
  • 9:30 AM – Opening Remarks
  • 10:00 AM – Kickstands Up – police escort throughout the ride
  • 12:00 PM –  Arrive at house of Harley
    • Lunch from Ricardo’s
    • Water and soda available
    • Frozen custard available for purchase
    • Onsite DJ will provide entertainment

Tom will be broadcasting live from the after party at House of Harley-Davidson where you’ll have a chance to win tickets to WIIL ROCK FEST!

