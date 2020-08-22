Ride with us Sunday! ALL BIKES WELCOME… just show up and ride!
Full Throttle ROCK-N-RIDE With 95 WIIL ROCK, Miller High Life & House Of Harley!
Join us for our weekly rides with House of Harley.
Kickstands up at 10am at House of Harley. (6221 W Layton Ave, Greenfield, WI 53220).
Our post ride party destination is Double D’s Pub and Eatery (W1602 County Highway J) on lovely Lake Buelah in Mukwonago. If you can’t make the ride, meet us for the after party!
FREE to ride! ALL bikes welcome! Just show up and ride!
To keep up to date on our daily rides and events join the 95 WIIL ROCK Riders Group on Facebook HERE.