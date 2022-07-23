      Weather Alert

Ride With Us On Sunday! Full Throttle Rock N Ride!

Jul 23, 2022 @ 1:55pm

Hop on the bike and ride with Tom.

Ride starts at House of Harley-Davidson on Layton in Greenfield. Kickstands up at 10am.

Free to ride.

All bikes welcome!

If you go on the ride you’ll have a chance to qualify for a chance to win your way to the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

After ride party starts at Noon at Wild Child’s Tavern & Grill!

WIIL ROCK swag to win.

Plus you’ll have a chance to win tickets to:

GWAR at The Rave on Wednesday October 26th

To keep up to date on our daily rides and events join the 95 WIIL ROCK Riders Group on Facebook HERE.

