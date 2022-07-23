Ride With Us On Sunday! Full Throttle Rock N Ride!

Hop on the bike and ride with Tom.
Ride starts at House of Harley-Davidson on Layton in Greenfield. Kickstands up at 10am.
Free to ride.
All bikes welcome!
If you go on the ride you’ll have a chance to qualify for a chance to win your way to the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
After ride party starts at Noon at Wild Child’s Tavern & Grill!
WIIL ROCK swag to win.
Plus you’ll have a chance to win tickets to:
GWAR at The Rave on Wednesday October 26th
To keep up to date on our daily rides and events join the 95 WIIL ROCK Riders Group on Facebook HERE.