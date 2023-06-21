Richie Sambora, Alice In Chains and Butthole Surfers 6-21-23

Back in February, Richie Sambora revealed that he was having discussions with his former bandmates in Bon Jovi about a possible return to the group. Sambora who quit the band in 2013, was recently asked about the status of his return, with Richie responding that not one person has reached out to him yet, but if they did, he would be on board the following day.

Come to find out, Alice In Chains Unplugged almost did not happen when the performed on MTV back in the 90’s. Jerry Cantrell said that he had food poisoning that day, but pulled through once the lights turned green and the cameras started rolling.

And finally, Teresa Taylor, the former drummer for the Butthole Surfers, and actor who appeared in the cult classic film Slacker, has died. She was 60 years old.