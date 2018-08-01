Report: Vinnie Paul Leaves Majority Of Estate To Best Friend And Girlfriend

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Late Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul left the majority of his estate to his girlfriend Chelsey Yeager and his best friend Charles Jones, TMZ reports.

According to documents obtained by the gossip site, Paul left 38 percent of his estate to Jones, and 37 percent to Yeager. The remainder is split between his tour manager, drum tech, producer and another friend.

Additionally, according to the report, Paul’s interest in the estate of his brother and band mate “Dimebag” Darrell Abbott, who was murdered in 2004, will be given to Dime’s longtime girlfriend, Rita Haney.

Paul died June 22 at age 54.

