Real Life Mario Kart !

As heard on the 95 WIIL ROCK Morning Show with Tom & Stino… … … 2 suspects in a stolen pickup truck threw items, including a large sledge hammer, a tool box, and assorted tools at Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies as they followed the vehicle on Monday morning in Florida. They had received a Be On The Lookout for the truck. Shane Hendricks of Jacksonville was behind the wheel when the truck was first spotted. During the pursuit, he decided to climb into the back of the truck while his passenger, Tammy Pecor got into the driver’s seat. It was all caught on dash cam.