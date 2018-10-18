Read An Excerpt From “Beastie Boys Book” About Making Of “Paul’s Boutique”

Spiegel & Grau

Ad-Rock and Mike D of Beastie Boys will release their nearly 600-page Beastie Boys Book on October 30. If you want a preview of the massive tome, Vulture has published an excerpt.

Ad-Rock and Mike write about the making of their 1989 album, Paul’s Boutique, the follow-up to the Beasties’ landmark 1986 debut, Licensed to Ill. While it didn’t sell as well as its predecessor, Paul’s Boutique has since become a critical favorite and is often referred to as the best Beasties album.

As Ad-Rock tells it, the band’s label, Capitol Records, stopped promoting the album. After finally arranging a meeting with the new Capitol president to talk about the lack of sales, Ad-Rock says that they were told that the label was too focused on Donny Osmond‘s then-new album to promote Paul’s Boutique.

Also in the excerpt, Mike remembers meeting Guns N’ Roses in the studio, while Ad-Rock recalls being asked to record an MC Hammer diss track.

Ad-Rock and Mike D will embark on a tour in support of the book starting October 29 in New York City.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.