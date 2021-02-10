      Breaking News
R.I.P. Mark Napoleon

Feb 10, 2021 @ 2:02pm

The world has lost a GREAT one!  Mark Napoleon was one of the nicest, most talented, joyous people I have ever worked with.  His laugh was infectious. His sense of humor and willingness to go along with our on air stupidity was unmatched.  His skill as a broadcaster was top notch. Mark was a truly nice guy.  On Wednesday mornings 95 WIIL ROCK Morning Show we played some of our favorite “Mark bits”.  HERE is a podcast of those bits from this morning’s show.  If you are lucky enough to have heard him on our show you will recognize that laugh/snort of his… if you will be hearing him for the first time… lucky you!!! R.I.P. Mark. – Tom

