R.I.P. Mark Napoleon

The world has lost a GREAT one! Mark Napoleon was one of the nicest, most talented, joyous people I have ever worked with. His laugh was infectious. His sense of humor and willingness to go along with our on air stupidity was unmatched. His skill as a broadcaster was top notch. Mark was a truly nice guy. On Wednesday mornings 95 WIIL ROCK Morning Show we played some of our favorite “Mark bits”. HERE is a podcast of those bits from this morning’s show. If you are lucky enough to have heard him on our show you will recognize that laugh/snort of his… if you will be hearing him for the first time… lucky you!!! R.I.P. Mark. – Tom