PSA: The PERFECT Leftover Pizza!
For the most part, the reason we eat leftover pizza cold is either out of sheer laziness or the fact that once reheated, it never comes out quite the same as when it first arrives fresh. Plus, warming up in the oven takes forever and can harden the crust while microwaving pizza creates a soggy mess. However, the experts at Domino’s say THE BEST method for reheating your pizza includes placing a cup of water inside the microwave with your slice before you fire up the microwave for 30-60 seconds. The text line also recommended a wet paper towel! With this method, the water apparently evaporates to prevent a dried-out crust.