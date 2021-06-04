Weather Alert
Featured
Tom & Emily
Tom Kief
Prospect Hannah Drops The S Bomb On The Air!
Jun 4, 2021 @ 8:55am
Apparently
95 WIIL ROCK Morning Show
cohost prospect
Hannah
isn’t aware of George Carlin’s 7 words. She dropped one of them on the air this morning. Lucky for her the delay worked.
HERE
is how it sounded in all it’s glory on our web stream.
