Prospect Hannah Drops The S Bomb On The Air!

Jun 4, 2021 @ 8:55am

Apparently 95 WIIL ROCK Morning Show cohost prospect Hannah isn’t aware of George Carlin’s 7 words.  She dropped one of them on the air this morning.  Lucky for her the delay worked.  HERE is how it sounded in all it’s glory on our web stream.

