Producer Rick Rubin The Subject Of New Showtime Docu-Series

Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic

One of the most influential producers in rock music will be the subject of a new docu-series on Showtime.

Shangri-La will tell the story of Rick Rubin, the enigmatic, Grammy-winning guru who co-founded Def Jam Records in the early 1980s and famously helped guide the careers and music of acts as diverse as Public Enemy, Beastie Boys and Eminem to Johnny Cash, Neil Diamond, Adele, Aerosmith, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Black Sabbath.

A “work-in-progress” version of Shangri-La will screen at SXSW in Austin, Texas this March.

“With Rubin’s infamous studio in Malibu as the backdrop, Shangri-La pulls back the veil on Rubin and his work with musicians across every genre,” reads the statement announcing the series, calling it “an all-access pass into Rubin’s creative process, giving viewers a taste of what it’s like to be produced by the music world’s most singular voice.”

Shangri-La will debut on Showtime later this year.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.