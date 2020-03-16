Postponements and closings.
There are a lot of show postponements, public spaces closing and, things are changing daily out there because of COVID-19.
By no means is this list complete but we will try and add to it as information comes in.
For a complete list of show postponements go to the individual venue websites.
These shows are postponed at the Rave/Eagles Ballroom:
3/13-15: Mama Tried Motorcycle Show
3/27: Sepultura
4/10: We Came As Romans
4/19: Bad Religion / Alkaline Trio
These shows are postponed at House Of Blues:
3/15: DragonForce
3/28: Sepultura
These shows are postponed at Miller High Life Theatre:
4/4: Alice Cooper w/Lita Ford
These shows are postponed at United Center:
5/19: Rage Against The Machine
5/20: Rage Against The Machine
All schools K-12 are closed in both Illinois and Wisconsin until March 30th and April 5th respectively, however that could change depending on if and how the virus spreads.
All Illinois State Parks are closed.
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker closed all bars and restaurants effective March 16th at 11:59pm. Drive-thru, carry out, and curb-side food will still be available. Check with individual restaurants for availability.
In Chicago most of the museums and large tourist sites have been closed along with many other sites that would normally promote the gathering of groups of people. For a full list check this article.
In Milwuakee and Southeast WI there are also a lot of tourist site closings. For a full list check this article.