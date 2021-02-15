      Breaking News
Podcast – “Emily’s Favorite Tom Things” 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show Weekend Rewind for Tom’s BDay 01/23/21

Feb 15, 2021 @ 11:34am

Thanks to Emily for coming up with a list, and thanks to Wayne for hosting the Weekend Rewind on my birthday on Saturday (01/23/21).  Listen to Emily’s favorite recent “Tom” bits from the 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show – – – HERE.  – Tom

Butt Pickle
Emily Hacks Tom
All women are Bi

Danny the Safe Cracker
Tom Learns FOMO
The Penis Game

Tom Messes With Telemarketers
Tom’s Dainty Hands
Teething Gel Experiment

Emily Pranks Tom
Second Update
Tom is a #####

 

