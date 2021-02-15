Podcast – “Emily’s Favorite Tom Things” 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show Weekend Rewind for Tom’s BDay 01/23/21
Thanks to Emily for coming up with a list, and thanks to Wayne for hosting the Weekend Rewind on my birthday on Saturday (01/23/21). Listen to Emily’s favorite recent “Tom” bits from the 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show – – – HERE. – Tom
Butt Pickle
Emily Hacks Tom
All women are Bi
Danny the Safe Cracker
Tom Learns FOMO
The Penis Game
Tom Messes With Telemarketers
Tom’s Dainty Hands
Teething Gel Experiment
Emily Pranks Tom
Second Update
Tom is a #####