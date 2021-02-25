      Breaking News
PLUSH talk with Tom & Emily

Feb 25, 2021
PLUSH is an all-female rock band with a mission to bring rock back to the forefront of the music industry.  PLUSH is composed of four talented women, under 21, whose accomplishments and talent eclipse their age.
Tom and Emily got to talk with two of these women.  Singer, songwriter and guitarist Moriah Formica and guitarist Bella Perron.
