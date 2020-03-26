Pearl Jam premieres new song called “Quick Escape”
Pearl Jam has decided to grace fans with another track off their upcoming album Gigaton.
The new track, called “Quick Escape”, imagines a world where we have to find a new planet to live on after Earth has been destroyed (making it quite a timely release given the circumstances). “Quick Escape” is the third single released from the album, following “Dance of the Clairvoyants” and “Superblood Wolfmoon”.
Gigaton is the band’s follow up to 2013’s Lightning Bolt. The entire album will be released this Friday.