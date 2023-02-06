Pay-a-Compliment Day… Pay someone a compliment here!

As heard on the WIIL ROCK Morning Show! Today is Pay-a-Compliment Day!

Pay-a-Compliment Day is for giving “genuine and soulful compliments” to others. It was created by Adrienne Koopersmith, on February 6, 1995. On that cold February day, Koopersmith was riding the bus in Chicago, when she noticed someone who wasn’t at a bus stop was frantically waving at the bus she was on, hoping that it would stop; the bus driver stopped and let the person on. When Koopersmith exited the bus, she complimented the driver on how nice it was that he had stopped. Koopersmith then went home and decided to make the holiday. Since she was warmed by the bus driver’s actions, she wanted that warmth to be part of each February 6 for years to come.

