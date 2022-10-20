PARTY with us in The Dells!!!

Inaugural 95 WIIL ROCK C.V.G Weekend

Come and party with us at Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells!



Our Chula Vista Getaway Weekend is locked and ready to rock!

Take advantage of this Exclusive Party Package deal, ONLY on November 17-20, and receive the following:

THIS PACKAGE INCLUDES



Waterpark access for all registered guests in the 80,000 Sq. Ft. Indoor Waterpark

Double Occupancy in deluxe Hotel Accommodations ( upgrades available for additional charge)

for additional charge) Unlimited Drinks at Kilbourn City Grill, Crash Landings, and Sangrias Maria’s (Tap Beer, House Wine & Rail Liquor)

Breakfast and Dinner during your stay:

-Dinner at Kilbourn City Grill, Crash Landings, Or Luigi’s Pizza on the night of your arrival

– Breakfast at Kilbourn City Grill on your stay over day.

-Dinner at Kilbourn City Grill, Crash Landings, or Luigi’s Pizza on your stay over day

-Breakfast at the Kilbourn City Grill on your departure date

Enjoy the 95 WIIL ROCK Morning Show broadcast live 6-10am on Friday the 18th.

Wilson and the Roaddogs performing live Saturday night.