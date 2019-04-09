Papa Roach Searching For UK Fans To Star In New Music Video

Credit: Ben Duggan

Papa Roach is casting a new video, and if you live in the U.K., you can star in it.

The “Last Resort” rockers have shared a casting call for a video they plan to film during their upcoming tour of the U.K., which kicks off this Saturday.

To enter, you need to send in a video answering the following questions: “Why do you love Papa Roach?,” “When was the first time you heard our music?,” “Where did you see us first?,” “What is your favorite thing about the band?” and, simply, “Who do you trust?,” which is also the name of the latest Roach album.

You can submit your video to PapaRoachSubmit@gmail.com.

Following the U.K. run, Papa Roach will be back in the States for a few festivals in May, followed by a headlining U.S. tour starting in July.

