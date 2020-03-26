Papa Roach Premiere’s “Top of the World” Video
Papa Roach has premiered the video for “Top of the World,” a track off the band’s latest album, Who Do You Trust?
The clip, which is streaming now on YouTube, finds frontman Jacoby Shaddix driving down a neon-lit road. Papa Roach shot the video ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic, but still feel it might “bring some hope to everyone.”
“Isolation can be a scary thing,” the band says. “It can lead us to a lot of dark thoughts. It can make you think about going back to the bottle, or suicidal thoughts.”
“Although most of us are in a self-quarantine situation, that doesn’t mean we need to shut others out,” they continue. “If you need help, talk to someone. We will all rise up like we always do as humans. Just wanted you all to know it’s gonna be okay.”
Who Do You Trust? was released in January 2019. It also includes the singles “Elevate,” “Who Do You Trust?” and “Come Around.”
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.