OZZY… G’N’R….Helmet

Ozzy Osbourne released a statement yesterday letting fans know that he will be backing out of this year’s Power Trip festival that will be taking place in California this October. According to the “Prince of Darkness,” he says that his body is just not well enough to hit the stage yet and didn’t want his first show in five years to be half-assed.

The artist who designed the iconic cross that appears on the cover of Guns N’ Roses debut album “Appetite For Destruction” has died. Slash posted on Instagram yesterday that longtime friend of the band, Billy White Jr, will be extremely missed.

And finally, Helmet are set to release their first album in seven years. The new record titled “Left” will be coming out in November as the band embark on a European tour at the same time, to support it.