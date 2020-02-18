Ozzy Cancels 2020 Tour

Looks like Ozzy’s health isn’t at a place where he feels he can tour this summer.
It appears that he is planning some form of treatment in Switzerland, but the care facility in Switzerland isn’t able to get him in till April. Then with the length of the treatment and recovery being 6-8weeks it would cut into the start of his summer tour.
On top of that there is no way of knowing how Ozzy would feel after the treatment.
So, the Prince of Darkness cancelled his tour, feeling it’s better to let the fans know now instead of at the last minute.
It seems like Ozzy is taking a page out of the Cubs fans playbook, “There’s always next year”
For a full list of cancelled dates and a full story that these fact came from click HERE!