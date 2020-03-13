GO
TOM & EMILY
Tom & Emily
Tom & Emily
Tom Kief
Out of toilet paper???
Mar 13, 2020 @ 8:06am
First off… STOP hoarding TP. There is NO reason for it!
2nd… If you are out of TP the 1993 film Demolition Man has your solution. If you watch the video you will see that they got a lot rigt about the future (now)…. no physical greetings…. and NO T.P.
