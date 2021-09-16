      Weather Alert

Open Phone Thursday… BE ON AIR NOW!!! “VOTE CASH”

Sep 16, 2021 @ 6:40am
800-223-9510

Call NOW For Open Phone Thursday… When We Answer You Are On The Air!  Call 800-223-9510.  50,000 Watts Of Whatever You Want To Say!

Can’t Call???  Text Us At 68255 And Make STUDIO The First Word Of Your Message!

As heard on 95 WIIL ROCK Morning Show Open Phone Thursday… Vote NOW for an area guy for “Athlete of the Week: September 6-12”. Click the link and vote for “Cash Raethke”. Today is the final day to vote. Vote NOW!  https://www.wissports.net/news_article/show/1183336
 
Have something you want to say on the air? Call now 800-223-9510.
 
