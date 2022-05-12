      Weather Alert

Open Phone Thursday….BE ON AIR NOW!!!

May 12, 2022 @ 6:13am
800-223-9510

Call NOW For Open Phone Thursday… When We Answer You Are On The Air!  Call 800-223-9510.  50,000 Watts Of Whatever You Want To Say!

Can’t Call???  Text Us At 68255 And Make STUDIO The First Word Of Your Message!

Connect With Us Listen To Us On