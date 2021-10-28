      Weather Alert

Open Phone Thursday… BE ON AIR NOW!!!

Oct 28, 2021 @ 6:16am
800-223-9510

Call NOW For Open Phone Thursday… When We Answer You Are On The Air!  Call 800-223-9510.  50,000 Watts Of Whatever You Want To Say!

Can’t Call???  Text Us At 68255 And Make STUDIO The First Word Of Your Message!

Recent Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On